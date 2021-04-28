WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Update

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 53,400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

WANSF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,318. WANdisco has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.32 million, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WANdisco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

WANdisco Company Profile

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and DConE, a high-performance coordination engine able to work across wide-area networks.

