Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives $35.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,381 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,624,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,349,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,242,000 after acquiring an additional 598,621 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,370,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,019,000 after acquiring an additional 570,164 shares during the period. 15.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $39.20 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average is $34.90.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

