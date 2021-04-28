Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $61.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly-owned, registered bank holding company whose subsidiaries are permitted to engage in banking and other financial services and businesses. They conduct their business through their wholly owned subsidiary, The Washington Trust Company, commercial bank. “

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.