Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) Short Interest Update

Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Waterside Capital stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16. Waterside Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.

About Waterside Capital

Waterside Capital Corporation is no longer investing. It is a venture capital, and private equity firm specializing in investments in mezzanine debt for growth expansion; management buyouts; recapitalizations; leveraged buyouts; acquisitions; and working capital. The firm also provides bridge financing.

