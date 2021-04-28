Wealth CMT Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Wealth CMT cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.8% of Wealth CMT’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wealth CMT’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.21. 29,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,341. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $94.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

