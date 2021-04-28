WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.75 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,490 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 3.3% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its holdings in Intel by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 12.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.52. The company had a trading volume of 578,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,645,324. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day moving average is $55.38. The company has a market cap of $234.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

