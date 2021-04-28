Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.69. Wedbush also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Argus raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.41.

DHI opened at $100.58 on Monday. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $102.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $37,222.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,385. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,742,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in D.R. Horton by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 816,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,300,000 after purchasing an additional 375,846 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,215,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,433,000 after purchasing an additional 275,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

