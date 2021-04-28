Wedbush Comments on Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) – Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tri Pointe Homes in a report released on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $23.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,620.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.