Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

Weingarten Realty Investors has decreased its dividend by 39.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

WRI opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $32.29.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Weingarten Realty Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

WRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.