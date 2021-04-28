Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Position Raised by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 224.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Welbilt by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

NYSE WBT opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.25 and a beta of 1.99. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $320.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.56 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

