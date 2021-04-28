Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Receives Sector Weight Rating from KeyCorp

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at KeyCorp in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WBT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.90. Welbilt has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $22.98.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $320.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Welbilt will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.