Welch Group LLC Invests $200,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Welch Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $38.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.61.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.