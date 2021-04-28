Welch Group LLC Invests $217,000 in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at about $499,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,292,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 38,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

NYSE MLI opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $46.18. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.00.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $675.85 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

In other news, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $94,375.00. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $710,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,931. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.