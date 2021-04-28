WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Coverage Initiated at CIBC

Equities research analysts at CIBC began coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WLYYF. TD Securities lifted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of WELL Health Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of WELL Health Technologies stock opened at $6.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

