Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLUG. Evercore ISI began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Financial downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $28.55 on Monday. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of -86.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

