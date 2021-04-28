Wells Fargo & Company Increases AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $160.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AME. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

AME opened at $135.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.20. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $136.04.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. AMETEK’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,402.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,648,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 397,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,826,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in AMETEK by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

