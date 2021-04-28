West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WFG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

NYSE WFG traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,431. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $88.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.00.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth approximately $485,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth approximately $26,052,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth approximately $50,657,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

