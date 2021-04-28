West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Japan Railway Company engages in the railway transportation business. Its operating segment consists of Transportation, Sales of Goods and Food Services, Real Estate and Other Businesses. Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail and wholesale shops. Real Estate segment sells and leases properties and manages shopping centers. Other Businesses segment includes hotels, travel agencies, advertising and construction. West Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Shares of WJRYY stock opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -38.74 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. West Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $69.34.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

