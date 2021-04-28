West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

OTCMKTS:WJRYY opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.74 and a beta of 0.33. West Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $69.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.