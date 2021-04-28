Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company now has a $120.00 price target on the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation traded as high as $109.69 and last traded at $108.77, with a volume of 1061 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.73.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,329 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,557,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $64,964,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.94 and its 200-day moving average is $70.61.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.