Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives $74.24 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.24.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDC. Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Western Digital stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.60. 316,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,794,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.22 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $74.66.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,461,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Western Digital by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $324,349,000 after buying an additional 1,601,590 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,191,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,687,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

