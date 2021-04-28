Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $80.00 at Benchmark

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.24.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $72.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.23 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $74.66.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Western Digital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Western Digital by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,590 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Western Digital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,056,000 after purchasing an additional 141,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Western Digital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $175,375,000 after purchasing an additional 72,906 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

