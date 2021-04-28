Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%.

Shares of WNEB traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $8.45. 4,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $212.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $9.24.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Allen J. Miles III purchased 6,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $50,693.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,610.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WNEB. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

