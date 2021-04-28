Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) CEO Sells $15,319,192.80 in Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.45. The company had a trading volume of 470,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,927. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $246.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 479.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Whirlpool by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Whirlpool by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

