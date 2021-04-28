Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0151 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

WCP traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$5.45. 4,206,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,913. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.44 and a 12 month high of C$6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.66. The stock has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$238.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.30.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,940,406.84.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

