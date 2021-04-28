Whitecap Resources (WCP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Whitecap Resources to post earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$238.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.30 million.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of WCP opened at C$5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a PE ratio of -1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.66. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$6.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.73%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,940,406.84.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.00 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.30.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.