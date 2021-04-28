WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.15 Million

Analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will announce $18.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.76 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $14.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $73.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.33 million to $76.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $72.89 million, with estimates ranging from $71.45 million to $74.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WHF shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

WHF stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.36. 233,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $315.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 93.42%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 49,562 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 82,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth $145,000.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

