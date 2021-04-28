Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.89

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.89 and last traded at $38.51, with a volume of 30082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post -5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,043,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 266.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after buying an additional 320,010 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,353,000 after buying an additional 276,219 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 398.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 241,406 shares during the period. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,770,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

