Whittier Trust Co. Buys 3,329 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $29,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 2.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 60.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $257.75. The stock had a trading volume of 21,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.58 and its 200 day moving average is $229.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $155.61 and a twelve month high of $260.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

