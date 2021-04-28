Whittier Trust Co. Has $13.86 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $13,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 26.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 81.7% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $4.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $558.36. 14,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,059. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.78 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $511.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $527.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. Mizuho upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.90.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.