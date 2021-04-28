Whittier Trust Co. Has $17.98 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security Asset Management lifted its position in Pfizer by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Pfizer by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,341,000 after buying an additional 924,796 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

PFE stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,833,438. The company has a market cap of $216.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average is $36.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

