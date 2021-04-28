Whittier Trust Co. Has $21.69 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,775 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $21,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.02. 39,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,230. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $235.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.19. The company has a market cap of $174.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.