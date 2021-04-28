Whittier Trust Co. Has $54.29 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,105,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,683 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $54,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,310,000 after buying an additional 314,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $51.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,874,442. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.17.

