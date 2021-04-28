Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 3,711 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.38. 15,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,677. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $145.01. The firm has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

