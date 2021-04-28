Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $15,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 23,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.47. 56,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,379. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average is $69.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $78.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

