Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 4,494 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.00. The company had a trading volume of 52,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day moving average of $65.93. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.80 and a 12 month high of $88.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

