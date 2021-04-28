Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 9,800 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $13,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 11,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 1,004.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 83,006 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 37,069 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $69.91. The stock had a trading volume of 46,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,813. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average of $64.73. The stock has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.52.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

