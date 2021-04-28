Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 77,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $59,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.53. 6,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,954. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.26 and a 1-year high of $341.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

