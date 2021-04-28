Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 648,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $31,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 406,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,978,000 after buying an additional 82,826 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $612,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 147,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 35,384 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,004.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 172,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,874,442. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.46.

