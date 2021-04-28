William Blair Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Goosehead Insurance in a research report issued on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $115.01 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.06 and a 200-day moving average of $124.21.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,031,000 after purchasing an additional 101,485 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $5,065,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 152.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 39,361 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $4,058,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 260,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.55, for a total value of $285,593.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,160 shares in the company, valued at $9,809,838. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $4,776,743.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 333,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,906,736.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,376 shares of company stock valued at $8,102,836 in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

