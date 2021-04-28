William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pool in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.22.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.25.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $421.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.79. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $207.00 and a fifty-two week high of $426.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,153,000 after buying an additional 46,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

