Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given Market Perform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WSM. UBS Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.25.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $178.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $57.76 and a 52 week high of $188.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.25 and its 200 day moving average is $126.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 48.76%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,659,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,829,000 after purchasing an additional 114,410 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $528,875,000 after purchasing an additional 72,542 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,323,000 after purchasing an additional 707,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,242,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,001,000 after purchasing an additional 202,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

