Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.04.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 14,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,781,334.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $1,489,741.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WDAY traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.79. The stock had a trading volume of 23,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,921. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.63 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

