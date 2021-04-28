Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.37 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will report sales of $100.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.00 million. Workiva posted sales of $85.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year sales of $410.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $409.01 million to $410.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $475.20 million, with estimates ranging from $465.05 million to $489.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $93.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.50 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Workiva in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.88.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $2,402,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,043,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,534 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,163 in the last quarter. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Workiva by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Workiva by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Workiva by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Workiva by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Workiva by 379.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WK opened at $97.06 on Wednesday. Workiva has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $114.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.53 and a beta of 1.28.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

