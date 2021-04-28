WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$61.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.52 million.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, March 14th.

