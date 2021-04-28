Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.99) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.26) and the highest is ($1.50). Wynn Resorts posted earnings per share of ($3.54) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($4.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.44) to ($2.28). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $3.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.76.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,191.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,227,259,000 after purchasing an additional 494,023 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $136,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,948 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $111,574,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 909,112 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $102,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 659,250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $74,383,000 after buying an additional 112,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN opened at $127.75 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.27 and its 200-day moving average is $110.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

