Xperi (XPER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $433.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.88 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. On average, analysts expect Xperi to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi stock opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75. Xperi has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $25.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Xperi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

In other Xperi news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,363.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.