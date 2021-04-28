Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yara International ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $26.15 on Monday. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.