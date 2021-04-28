Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Down 6.7%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) shares fell 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.30. 20,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,022,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on Yatsen in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price objective on the stock. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $300.63 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

