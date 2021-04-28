YENTEN Price Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. In the last seven days, YENTEN has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. YENTEN has a market cap of $215,842.93 and $605.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,418.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.93 or 0.04930204 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.97 or 0.00464856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $879.77 or 0.01616685 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.01 or 0.00781014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.18 or 0.00527729 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00062031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $232.97 or 0.00428117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004262 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

